Conquer the Lake running race

<p>The Event Producer will host a running race event in Lake Country on June 12, 2016 between the hours of 8 am and 2 pm, (the “Event”). The Event will include 2 routes:</p>

<ul>

<li>Wood Lake 6 km and Wood Lake 12 km (Schedule A);</li>

<li>Half Marathon Wood Lake (Schedule B).</li>

</ul>

<p>Both routes will begin at George Elliot Secondary School located at 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road. For the Wood Lake 6 and 12 km course, participants will travel north on Bottom Wood Lake Road, onto Lodge Road and Woodsdale Road returning south on Bottom Wood Lake Road to George Elliot Secondary School. The Half Marathon Wood Lake course travels north on Bottom Wood Lake Road, west on Woodsdale Road to Highway 97, exiting onto Pelmewash Parkway and continuing north to Oyama Road East, turning south on Oyama Road and returning via Lodge Road to George Elliot Secondary School.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-12927' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Schedule-A-half-route.jpg' alt='Schedule A half route' width='624' height='590' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Schedule-A-half-route.jpg 624w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Schedule-A-half-route-300x284.jpg 300w' sizes='(max-width: 624px) 100vw, 624px' /></p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-12928' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Schedule-B-half-marathon.jpg' alt='Schedule B half marathon' width='624' height='589' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Schedule-B-half-marathon.jpg 624w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Schedule-B-half-marathon-300x283.jpg 300w' sizes='(max-width: 624px) 100vw, 624px' /></p>

<p> </p>