Vital presents

CONTROL: FIGURE & MIDNIGHT TYRANNOSAURUS

Main Room:

Figure

Midnight Tyrannosaurus

Control is an 18+ event focusing on the more bass-heavy acts in dance music. This night brings both established, internationally touring acts such as Nghtmre, Trippy Turtle and Nero, while also serving as a launching point for many up-and-coming acts you may not have heard of yet (but definitely should).

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/12-07.html

Watch and listen:

Control: http://youtu.be/rgDCZpxQltw

dubstep. trap. house.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after.

https://www.facebook.com/controlsf