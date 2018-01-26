Control: Lunice
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Vital presents
CONTROL: LUNICE
Main Room:
Lunice
Plus guests, TBA!
Control is an 18+ event focusing on the more bass-heavy acts in dance music. This night brings both established, internationally touring acts such as Nghtmre, Trippy Turtle and Nero, while also serving as a launching point for many up-and-coming acts you may not have heard of yet (but definitely should).
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/01-25.html
Watch and listen:
dubstep. trap. house.
9pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
$15.
