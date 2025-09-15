Performing Live:

CORBEAU HANGS

BLOOD RAVE

POST CRUCIFIXION

Corbeau Hangs is the search into the anomalies of the nature of 80s darkness fusing darkwave, industrial and post punk influences to create a soundtrack of tragic hope.

Blood Rave is a darkwave / EBM inspired project by James Rogers, known previously from the band Fearing.

Post Crucifixion emerges from Phoenix, Arizona, fusing the haunting textures of post-punk and darkwave. Their music is a mirror to every human emotion delivered through hypnotic basslines, melancholic synths, and echoing guitars.

darkwave. industrial. post punk. ebm.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$14 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-14d.html

Watch and listen:

Corbeau Hangs: Light to Dark: https://youtu.be/bwL1fmj-oEs

Blood Rave: Dead Inside: https://youtu.be/Y0ZZSPUQdPM