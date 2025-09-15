Corbeau Hangs
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
CORBEAU HANGS
BLOOD RAVE
POST CRUCIFIXION
Corbeau Hangs is the search into the anomalies of the nature of 80s darkness fusing darkwave, industrial and post punk influences to create a soundtrack of tragic hope.
Blood Rave is a darkwave / EBM inspired project by James Rogers, known previously from the band Fearing.
Post Crucifixion emerges from Phoenix, Arizona, fusing the haunting textures of post-punk and darkwave. Their music is a mirror to every human emotion delivered through hypnotic basslines, melancholic synths, and echoing guitars.
darkwave. industrial. post punk. ebm.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$14 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-14d.html
Watch and listen:
Corbeau Hangs: Light to Dark: https://youtu.be/bwL1fmj-oEs
Blood Rave: Dead Inside: https://youtu.be/Y0ZZSPUQdPM
