Performing Live:

COREY FELDMAN -- https://www.coreyfeldman.net/

Plus guests, TBA!

Corey Feldman is a legend. Since 1979, he has appeared in over 100 films, including many blockbusters which have defined the 80s. Goonies, Stand By Me, Gremlins, The Lost Boys and the list goes on. But for the last decade, he has been lighting up stages with his raucous stage show filled with hits from his movies and hand picked originals. A Corey Feldman show is a night to remember! A limited number of Meet and greet packages are available!

Meet & Greet Package: Happens after the show.

pop. rock. 80s.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $25 advance;

$32 day of show;

Meet+Greet: $157.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-22.html

Watch and listen:

Corey Feldman: Comeback King: https://youtu.be/0m7yHvEjWSE

Corey Feldman: Go 4 It: https://youtu.be/1ySVokfSUvI

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
