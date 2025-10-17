Bays Underground presents

COREY LINGO

Above DNA:

Corey Lingo

Yung Frendi

Jalenvlm

Diegointhedark

Jacy Nyte

1Kkyoto

Evvie

Yohji

Corey Lingo is an artist/producer from Atlanta Georgia. Back in the early 2010s, he was engineering and producing for trap legends Fredo Santana and Lil Reese. Through the mid to late 2010s, he was a part of the influential producer group known as PluggBeatz consisting of him, Mexikodro, StoopidXool, PoloboyShawty, and Asatt. He has major placements with underground artists such as Summrs, D Savage, Thouxanbanfauni, and UnoTheActivist. From then on, he began to pioneer the sound of Pluggnb with producers such as Xangang. He now focuses on creating r&b and pluggnb tracks. Supporting him will be artists that also make music under the pluggnb genre and plugg subgenres. All artists besides Corey Lingo are Bay Area and Norcal natives.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-16d.html

trap. pluggnb. hiphop. r&b.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$35 door.