Performing Live:

COVENANT

VILE AUGURY

With DJs:

Decay

Plastic Disease

Covenant. It's a name that implies extraordinary commitment, a certain grandiosity, and a bond stronger than blood. As a name, Covenant -- with its biblical overtones -- was perhaps a bit ambitious for an upstart band of teenagers from southern Sweden armed with rudimentary electronics, but it ended up being extraordinarily fitting. Whether or not life subsequently imitated art or art subsequently imitated life is debatable, either way the band's moniker ended up perfectly summing up the vision, grandeur, and brotherhood that is the band itself.

industrial. ebm. synthpop.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$30 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-15.html