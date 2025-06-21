Cowboy Carter Rodeo: Beyoncé Tribute
Main Room:
Amal
Saddle up for a night inspired by Beyoncé's boldest era yet. Cowboy Carter Rodeo is a tribute to Queen Bey's latest album and tour, blending her iconic hits with R&B classics all night long. Break out your boots, fringe, and rodeo glam--this is where the South meets the dancefloor.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-20.html
r&b. hiphop. top 40. pop. country.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
