Performing Live:

COWGIRL CLUE -- https://www.cowgirlclue.com/

SLATER -- https://www.instagram.com/slater_vv/

EVANORA UNLIMITED -- https://www.evanoraunlimited.com/

FEMRAL -- https://www.instagram.com/femral/

Cowgirl Clue is changing pop. Each song is doused in glittering light and diffused through a genie lamp - her music is some of the most sanguine, sunshine-wrapped ever made. In bleak times, it's obviously okay to wallow, but Cowgirl Clue gives us hope that there is happiness right around the corner.

pop. indie rock. punk.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-21d.html

Watch and listen:

Cowgirl Clue: Icebreaker: http://youtu.be/pMxT9u_PKLU

Slater: Spies Can't Get Caught: http://youtu.be/4klgDr0IAKU

Evanora Unlimited: Limestone: http://youtu.be/vVKJscNdy-M

Femral: Moonlight: http://youtu.be/j56kBNiS74w

