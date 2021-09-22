Cowgirl Clue
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
COWGIRL CLUE -- https://www.cowgirlclue.com/
SLATER -- https://www.instagram.com/slater_vv/
EVANORA UNLIMITED -- https://www.evanoraunlimited.com/
FEMRAL -- https://www.instagram.com/femral/
Cowgirl Clue is changing pop. Each song is doused in glittering light and diffused through a genie lamp - her music is some of the most sanguine, sunshine-wrapped ever made. In bleak times, it's obviously okay to wallow, but Cowgirl Clue gives us hope that there is happiness right around the corner.
pop. indie rock. punk.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-21d.html
Watch and listen:
Cowgirl Clue: Icebreaker: http://youtu.be/pMxT9u_PKLU
Slater: Spies Can't Get Caught: http://youtu.be/4klgDr0IAKU
Evanora Unlimited: Limestone: http://youtu.be/vVKJscNdy-M
Femral: Moonlight: http://youtu.be/j56kBNiS74w
