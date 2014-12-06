<p align='LEFT'>The Lake Country Food Assistance Society, The Lake Country Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Cooper’s Food Lake Country have partnered and invite you to come and ‘Cram the Cruiser’ with non-perishable food donations.</p>

<p align='LEFT'>Regular Members of the RCMP will also be accepting cash donations.</p>

<p>All donations benefit the Lake Country Food Bank.</p>

<p align='LEFT'>Should you wish to make a donation prior to the event please contact: The Lake Country RCMP Detachment at 3231 Berry Road, Lake Country, BC V4V IT8 • 250-766-2288</p>

