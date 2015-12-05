Cram the Cruiser

<p>Once again the Lake Country Fire Department and RCMP will be working together to Cram the Cruiser full of non-perishable goods & cheques/cash for the local Food Bank.</p>

<p>Visit them at Coopers Foods in Lake Country on Saturday, December 5th to make your donation.</p>

<p><a href='https://www.kelownanow.com/watercooler/news/news/Kelowna/15/11/24/It_s_Time_to_Cram_the_Cruiser' target='_blank'>Read the recent article </a>about this event in the <a href='https://www.kelownanow.com/watercooler/news/news/Kelowna/15/11/24/It_s_Time_to_Cram_the_Cruiser' target='_blank'>Kelowna Now online</a>.</p>

