Bassrush and Vital present

CRANKDAT: ABSOLUTE ANNIHILATION PRE-PARTY

Main Room:

Crankdat

Zeke Beats

Ruvlo

Blvckwolf

Dripit

Join Bassrush and Vital for a special night of 360 sets \"in the round\" hosted by Crankdat as a pre-party for his Absolute Annihilation show presented by Bassrush the following night at Midway. With support from Zeke Beats, Ruvlo, Blvckwolf, and Dripit, this party will be absolutely stacked.

trew

Christian Smith, known professionally as Crankdat, is an American DJ and electronic dance music producer. Smith grew up desiring to be an athlete, but ultimately turned down a full-ride track-and-field scholarship to Kent State University to pursue music, producing energetic and melodically vibrant electronic dance music as Crankdat. Smith began making music while still in high school.

Smith originally gained recognition for remixing other artists' tracks, including Fetty Wap's breakout single, \"Trap Queen.\" Eventually these remixes racked up millions of plays and Smith, barely out of his teens, was getting attention from bigger names in electronic dance music such as Skrillex and the Chainsmokers. Crankdat released original tracks as he toured, including the Jauz collaboration \"I Hold Still\" as well as the triumphant \"Dollars\", both in 2017. In 2019, Crankdat embarked on his ambitious, \"Gearworld\", tour.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-06.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$20, $30 limited advance;

$40 after.