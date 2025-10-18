Crash Fest: Day 1
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
BEERZONE
LIBERTY & JUSTICE
FACE UP
SURGERY WITHOUT RESEARCH
BOMBER
...and more TBA!
Lounge:
BARSTOOL PREACHERS
AGGRESSIVE MANOR
CONCRETE ELITE
FOREIGN LEGION
punk. oi. hardcore.
doors @ 6pm;
show @ 6:30pm.
all ages.
Gen. Adm.: $40 limited advance;
$50 after;
$70 day of show;
Two Day Pass: $100 limited advance;
$120 after.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-17.html
Watch and listen:
Beerzone: Life's Too Short: https://youtu.be/rTZFBIDLNEc
Barstool Preachers: All The Broken Hearts: https://youtu.be/Cgdwoc2VDw0
Surgery Without Research: Pig Government: https://youtu.be/YjQCx4u2zNU
Face UP ! No Echo: https://youtu.be/8xcvs0oENRE
Info
credits