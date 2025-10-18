Crash Fest: Day 1

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

BEERZONE

LIBERTY & JUSTICE

FACE UP

SURGERY WITHOUT RESEARCH

BOMBER

...and more TBA!

Lounge:

BARSTOOL PREACHERS

AGGRESSIVE MANOR

CONCRETE ELITE

No title

trew

FOREIGN LEGION

punk. oi. hardcore.

doors @ 6pm;

show @ 6:30pm.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $40 limited advance;

$50 after;

$70 day of show;

Two Day Pass: $100 limited advance;

$120 after.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-17.html

Watch and listen:

Beerzone: Life's Too Short: https://youtu.be/rTZFBIDLNEc

Barstool Preachers: All The Broken Hearts: https://youtu.be/Cgdwoc2VDw0

Surgery Without Research: Pig Government: https://youtu.be/YjQCx4u2zNU

Face UP ! No Echo: https://youtu.be/8xcvs0oENRE

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Crash Fest: Day 1 - 2025-10-18 03:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Crash Fest: Day 1 - 2025-10-18 03:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Crash Fest: Day 1 - 2025-10-18 03:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Crash Fest: Day 1 - 2025-10-18 03:00:00 ical