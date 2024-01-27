Performing Live:

CRASHFASTER -- https://www.facebook.com/crashfaster

FRANCISCO \"FOCO\" CERDA -- http://www.cerdamusic.com/

Nobel Yoo

8bitSF and Magwest bring you a delicious lineup of high-energy electronic music, with acts hot off the heels of performances at Super Magfest! Crashfaster serves up gooey electro-rock goodness, and Francisco \"Foco\" Cerda (visiting all the way from Chile) brings you chiptune-infused arrangements that are sure to get you moving.

Crashfaster is a San Francisco-based band that combines elements of 8-bit video game music, synth pop, and industrial. Their songs, while bright and effervescent, are often darker and more melancholy than the work of most artists associated with the chiptune scene, reflecting themes of loneliness and disenchantment.

Chilean composer Francisco \"Foco\" Cerda started making music for videogames in 1998, when he created the soundtrack for a MS-Dos shmup programmed also by himself. His work can be heard across several titles such as Jamestown, Gunpoint, Save The Date!, Witchmarsh, Frog Fractions 2, After Death, Omen of Sorrow, The Punchuin and ProtoCorgi.

In his live act, Francisco does an energetic performance of his own compositions alongside remixes of iconic videogame music, combining the rawness of 8 bit sounds with other modern electronic genres as well.

chiptune. video game music. electro-rock.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$17 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/01-26d.html

Watch and listen:

Crashfaster: Pro Tempore: https://youtu.be/2Mhizb28X4s

Francisco \"Foco\" Cerda: ProtoCorgi: Leviathan 1: https://youtu.be/RHVclDrWE6U