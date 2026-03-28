Creeds

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Basscon & Vital Events present

CREEDS

Main Room:

Creeds

Plus guests, TBA!

Dedicated to hard dance and techno, Creeds began his musical journey at a young age, first training on piano--an influence that still shapes his signature blend of melody and driving, high-impact rhythms. Known for his eclectic style and powerful productions, Creeds delivers a dynamic, melodic, and innovative sound designed to keep you moving and ignite the dancefloor.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-06.html

techno. hard dance.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.

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DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
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