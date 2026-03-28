Creeds
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Basscon & Vital Events present
CREEDS
Main Room:
Creeds
Plus guests, TBA!
Dedicated to hard dance and techno, Creeds began his musical journey at a young age, first training on piano--an influence that still shapes his signature blend of melody and driving, high-impact rhythms. Known for his eclectic style and powerful productions, Creeds delivers a dynamic, melodic, and innovative sound designed to keep you moving and ignite the dancefloor.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-06.html
techno. hard dance.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after.
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