<p>Everyone welcome to come out to this Crime Prevention Community Meeting at the home of an active Lake Country citizen and realtor. Radmilla is encouraging as many people as possible to get involved formally with the Citizens Patrol to help make Lake Country a safer place.</p>

<p>Special guest speaker: MP Stephen Fuhr</p>

<p>Parking is limited, so please consider car pooling. Bring your own lawn chair for seating at this outdoor meeting. ID will be required for access to this private property.</p>