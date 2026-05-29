Crush: Hyperpop Rave
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
CRUSH: HYPERPOP RAVE
Main Room:
John Stamps
Kat Jabba
Andy
A night of hyperpop, club-pop, club classics, and internet anthems featuring the sounds of Charli, gecs, Kesha, PinkPantheress, 2hollis & freaky edits.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-19.html
hyperpop. pop. hiphop. r&b. throwbacks. edits. top 40.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
Info
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DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That