Crush: Hyperpop Rave

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

CRUSH: HYPERPOP RAVE

Main Room:

John Stamps

Kat Jabba

Andy

A night of hyperpop, club-pop, club classics, and internet anthems featuring the sounds of Charli, gecs, Kesha, PinkPantheress, 2hollis & freaky edits.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-19.html

hyperpop. pop. hiphop. r&b. throwbacks. edits. top 40.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.

Info

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DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
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