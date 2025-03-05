Why 2k presents

CRY 2K: EMO POP PUNK INDIE THROWBACKS

Main Room:

Trixamillion

Froskees

We're throwing it back to the golden age of emo, pop punk, and indie rock with a night dedicated to the hits from Blink-182 and My Chemical Romance to Paramore, Fall Out Boy, and Death Cab for Cutie -- we're spinning nothing but anthems. This is your chance to relive the loud guitars, sad bangers, and sing-along choruses that define a generation. Dress the part, bring the energy, and come cry in the pit.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/05-02.html

Watch and listen:

Why 2k: https://youtu.be/FHNjtK4YBmM

emo. pop punk. pop. indie.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.