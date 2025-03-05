Cry 2k: Emo Pop Punk Indie Throwbacks
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Why 2k presents
CRY 2K: EMO POP PUNK INDIE THROWBACKS
Main Room:
Trixamillion
Froskees
We're throwing it back to the golden age of emo, pop punk, and indie rock with a night dedicated to the hits from Blink-182 and My Chemical Romance to Paramore, Fall Out Boy, and Death Cab for Cutie -- we're spinning nothing but anthems. This is your chance to relive the loud guitars, sad bangers, and sing-along choruses that define a generation. Dress the part, bring the energy, and come cry in the pit.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/05-02.html
Watch and listen:
Why 2k: https://youtu.be/FHNjtK4YBmM
emo. pop punk. pop. indie.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
