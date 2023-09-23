Performing Live:

With DJ:

The Last Angry Manny

trew

For over 20 years, Cryptopsy have sculpted and pushed the boundaries of the death metal genre becoming noted for their technical expertise and fluidity in adapting their sound to changing times. Now they have returned with their first new album in 11 years and bring with them a new sense of urgency in the songs as the reclaim their throne in the metal world.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Abysmal Dawn play an aggressive mix of modern death metal. The band seamlessly blends the hooks and technicality of early 90's American death metal, with atmosphere, melody and the brutality of their contemporaries

Baltimore metal masters Visceral Disgorge gained notoriety in 2011 with the debut album, \"Ingesting Putridity\" which is considered by many as a brutal death metal classic for its addition of slam riffs and guttural growls to the death metal blast beats and technical shredding.

Reaping Asmodeia: this Minneapolis technical death metal band stand out from the pack for their overarching themes of transcendentalism, the afterlife and dream logic, all while not losing any of the intensity of the genre.

Warforged can best be described as progressive death metal with a knack for storytelling. These Chicago death metallers are known for their ambitious lyrical themes and complete stories told over multiple songs.

DJ The Last Angry Manny has been a fixture in the Bay Area Metal Scene for decades, waving the flag of thrash and extreme music even when the world turned to grunge and pop. He will be playing an all vinyl set of metal hits and rarities before, between and after the bands.

metal. death metal. technical death metal. extreme metal.

doors @ 6:30pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$32 day of show.

