Cumbiatón: Noche de Cumbia y Orgullo
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
CUMBIATÓN: NOCHE DE CUMBIA Y ORGULLO
Main Room:
Sizzle
de Alma
Ray Reck
Gemini Moon
Bby Dizzle
Jocelin
Cumbiatón's Noche de Cumbia y Orgullo returns to San Francisco for its second year in a row celebrating Pride, Cumbia, y Cultura. Expect a night full of Latin nostalgic hits and top 40 favorites ranging from Cumbia, Reggaeton, Banda, Salsa, Merengue, and oh yeah-- Mucha Cumbia!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-27.html
cumbia. banda. reggaeton. merengue. hiphop. pop.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
Info
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