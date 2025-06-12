Cumbiatón Eléctrico
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
CUMBIATÓN ELÉCTRICO
OtebNSolrac
DJ Sizzle
Mare E Fresh
Perreo Eléctrico - a groundbreaking movement redefining Latin music in the electronic dance world. This is more than a party; it's a cultural revolution. Para la cultura.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/12-05.html
reggaeton. perreo. cumbia. salsa. latin house.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 day of show.
