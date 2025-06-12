Cumbiatón Eléctrico

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

CUMBIATÓN ELÉCTRICO

Main Room:

OtebNSolrac

DJ Sizzle

Mare E Fresh

Perreo Eléctrico - a groundbreaking movement redefining Latin music in the electronic dance world. This is more than a party; it's a cultural revolution. Para la cultura.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/12-05.html

reggaeton. perreo. cumbia. salsa. latin house.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 day of show.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Cumbiatón Eléctrico - 2025-12-06 06:30:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Cumbiatón Eléctrico - 2025-12-06 06:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Cumbiatón Eléctrico - 2025-12-06 06:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cumbiatón Eléctrico - 2025-12-06 06:30:00 ical