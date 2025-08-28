Performing Live:

CURSE MACKEY

VOID PALACE

SINE

Curse Mackey is an industrial darkwave artist from Austin, Texas. His sound plunges the listener into the world of dark synth, post-punk, heavy electronic music, pushing the boundaries of genre with a vast dynamic range, from a tortured whisper to a triumphant howl.

An apparition of industrial and darkwave influenced techno and dark electro, Void Palace is a salient specter born in the LA underground scene. Void Palace blends traditional Ebm, modern Berlin techno, and Post-Punk, while also adding elements of classic Electro to create an infectious new rhythm to get lost in.

Austin, Texas' electronic/alternative rock band, Sine is the brainchild of drummer/multi-instrumentalist, Rona Rougeheart. Their music can best be described as perfectly moody, embracing their goth influences proudly and creating dark wave masterpieces.

industrial. dark electro. ebm.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$17 advance;

$24 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-27d.html

Watch and listen:

Curse Mackey: Lacerations: https://youtu.be/3A9wtzPBjhU

Sine: Desolate District: https://youtu.be/NW-xHJoUm50