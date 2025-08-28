Curse Mackey
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
CURSE MACKEY
VOID PALACE
SINE
Curse Mackey is an industrial darkwave artist from Austin, Texas. His sound plunges the listener into the world of dark synth, post-punk, heavy electronic music, pushing the boundaries of genre with a vast dynamic range, from a tortured whisper to a triumphant howl.
An apparition of industrial and darkwave influenced techno and dark electro, Void Palace is a salient specter born in the LA underground scene. Void Palace blends traditional Ebm, modern Berlin techno, and Post-Punk, while also adding elements of classic Electro to create an infectious new rhythm to get lost in.
Austin, Texas' electronic/alternative rock band, Sine is the brainchild of drummer/multi-instrumentalist, Rona Rougeheart. Their music can best be described as perfectly moody, embracing their goth influences proudly and creating dark wave masterpieces.
industrial. dark electro. ebm.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$17 advance;
$24 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-27d.html
Watch and listen:
Curse Mackey: Lacerations: https://youtu.be/3A9wtzPBjhU
Sine: Desolate District: https://youtu.be/NW-xHJoUm50
