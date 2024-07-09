CYBERDELIA: HACKERS SCREENING + CYBERPUNK DANCE PARTY

Movie screening at 8pm; dance party after!

Main Room:

DJs TBA!

Hosted by:

MC \"The Plague\" Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)

trew

• Hackers costume contest at 11pm!

• Head-to-head Wipeout XL competition throughout the night!

• The Cyberdelia Gogo Dancers!

• Rollerblades welcome...

\"Hackers penetrate and ravage delicate public and privately owned computer systems, infecting them with viruses, and stealing materials for their own ends. These people, they are terrorists.\"

As per longstanding tradition, we are dressing up DNA Lounge as Cyberdelia, the club from the movie Hackers! of the movie at 8pm, followed by a cyberpunk dance party! Also, we've installed an Olympic-sized swimming pool on the roof.

Movie seating is extremely limited, so get your reserved seating tickets early if you don't want to do your heckling from the bar (not that there's anything wrong with that).

Costumes strongly encouraged -- are you more of an Acid Burn, a Phantom Phreak, a Mr. The Plague Sir, or a Joey? Join us for the costume contest at 11pm, win cash and fabulous Hackers-themed prizes!

Also: don't forget to HACK THE PLANET!

Movie Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Reserved Seating: for the movie is sold by the chair. When these sell out, there is ample standing room.

Front Row VIP: A table for five right up front, including admission for five and bottle service.

Post-Movie Eliteness:

VIP Booths: These are against the wall, upstairs or downstairs and include admission for 6, 9 or 12, depending, plus bottle service. These booths do not have an unimpeded view of the movie screen!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-06.html

Watch and listen:

Cyberdelia: 29 Years of Hackers: https://youtu.be/ZAheikB7RPM

Hackers Trailer: https://youtu.be/Rn2cf_wJ4f4

Fluke: Atombomb: https://youtu.be/PHMzCpy0fXc

electro. big beat. trance. cyberpunk. industrial.

doors @ 7:30pm;

movie @ 8pm;

party @ 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

Main Floor Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 day of show;

Balcony Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 day of show.