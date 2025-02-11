Basscon and Vital present

DØMINA

Main Room:

Dømina

Plus guests, TBA!

Dømina channels her early roots in classical piano into dark, driving sets that fuse industrial hard techno with hard psy bass, echoing the raw energy of Europe's underground scenes. Dømina's dedicated to pushing the boundaries of industrial hard techno, infusing sonic elements from various genres to craft an innovative and captivating experience for the audience.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-01.html

hard dance.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.