DAMSF
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
DAMSF
Performing:
Kida the Great, Jabari Timmons & Kendrick Willis
Versoul
MePlus2
1UP Crew
Project Level
Hosted by:
RJ \"Kool Raul\" Navalta
Durell \"DCisChillin\" Coleman
DAM is THE place mingle amoungst rising creatives, shop from local brands/artists, and take in some good music with a cocktail in hand, all while enjoying amazing live performances amidst amazing visual arts.
Now going into our 6th year of productions in SF at DNA Lounge, we are excited to continue supporting and pushing our SF artists to connect, create, and inspire!
Support DAM Events & donate via our current GoFundMe Campaign for expanded productions/opportunities for our Bay Area Artists.
Follow DAMSF on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedamevent
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/02-28.html
hiphop. top 40.
doors @ 9pm;
show @ 9:30pm.
all ages.
$20 advance;
$25 door.
https://www.thedamevent.com/