DAMSF

Sounds by:

DCischillin (KMEL / Sobre Mesa)

Druskee

Mark Maiden

William Stokes

Featured Performers and Vendors include:

Chapkis Dance

Sauce

trew

Revenge Fantasy

Meta Clothing Co

Bateria Batuci

Pressure

Peace Love Flight

Mikeila Janae

BUAC

This multigenre, multifaceted talent showcase represents everything that is unique about the Bay Area's creative culture. With performances intertwined in between DJ sets by Bay Area veteran DJs, DAMsf is the place to get inspired while supporting local artists.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/02-11a.html

Watch and listen:

DAMSF: Recap: https://youtu.be/DyefMWj9WRI

DAMSF: Highlights: https://youtu.be/3wOrQUpGZPE

DAMSF: Nico O'Connor: https://youtu.be/2Kp2jR5FUPo

DAMSF: Pressure: https://youtu.be/XKgB3k3cJ9w

hiphop. urban. mixed genre arts. mixed genre dance.

4pm - 9pm.

all ages.

$5 limited advance;

$10 after;

$25 day of show.

https://www.thedamevent.com/