DAMSF
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Sounds by:
DCischillin (KMEL / Sobre Mesa)
Druskee
Mark Maiden
William Stokes
Featured Performers and Vendors include:
Chapkis Dance
Sauce
Revenge Fantasy
Meta Clothing Co
Bateria Batuci
Pressure
Peace Love Flight
Mikeila Janae
BUAC
This multigenre, multifaceted talent showcase represents everything that is unique about the Bay Area's creative culture. With performances intertwined in between DJ sets by Bay Area veteran DJs, DAMsf is the place to get inspired while supporting local artists.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/02-11a.html
Watch and listen:
DAMSF: Recap: https://youtu.be/DyefMWj9WRI
DAMSF: Highlights: https://youtu.be/3wOrQUpGZPE
DAMSF: Nico O'Connor: https://youtu.be/2Kp2jR5FUPo
DAMSF: Pressure: https://youtu.be/XKgB3k3cJ9w
hiphop. urban. mixed genre arts. mixed genre dance.
4pm - 9pm.
all ages.
$5 limited advance;
$10 after;
$25 day of show.
https://www.thedamevent.com/
