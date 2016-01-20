DCC Open House

<p>The District of Lake Country is updating its Development Cost Charges (DCCs).</p>

<p>Development Cost Charges are generally paid at the subdivision stage for single detached lots or at the building permit stage for new apartments, commercial, industrial, or institutional development. The DCCs pay for transportation, sewer, water, drainage and parks infrastructure required to service future growth.</p>

<p>The Charges were last updated in 2004, and costs have increased since then.</p>

<p>The District has also conducted studies that identify new upgrades required to service growth. As a result, the DCCs are increasing to keep up with new costs and projects. These proposed changes are important to maintain the financial sustainability of the District of Lake Country.</p>

<p><strong>Come to the Open house</strong></p>

<ul>

<li>See the proposed revisions to the Development Cost Charges</li>

<li>Gain a better understanding of who pays and when they pay</li>

<li>See how the proposed charges compare to neighbouring communities</li>

<li>Learn when the proposed changes may take effect</li>

<li>Members of the land development and construction community are welcome to drop by any time between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm and we can answer your detailed questions</li>

<li>Any members of the general public are welcome to drop by any time between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm</li>

</ul>

