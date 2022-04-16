DJ GODFATHER + AMADEEZY

DJ Godfather

Amadeezy

DJ Farsight

Nightware

Danny Delorean

It's not easy being an elder statesmen of live electronic music- but Detroit's DJ Godfather (real name Brian Jeffries) has got it down. Indeed, the DJ/producer, and club and label owner, specializes in electro beats for freaks, as his album title advertises. Unlike the younger generation of electronic stars, look for actual turntables and beat juggling during this live performance. Remember when people used to scratch the shit out of records and it made you dance? That's what we're talking about here: groove and boogie music! Coming up in the Detroit party scene, DJ Godfather weaves through classic genre staples like (his specialty) ghettotech, juke, and anything you need to generally rock a Detroit house party or da club - it harkens back to a time when the party didn't end til the sun came up. DJ Godfather has learned a thing or two about electro in his decades of domination the Detroit underground: keep the tracks snappy, the beats hard, and the dancers happy.

detroit techno. electro. ghetto tech. juke. jit. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.