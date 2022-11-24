DJ Swamp
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Church of Drum and Bass present
DJ SWAMP
Above DNA:
DJ Swamp
Jamal
Elevener -b2b- Louie
Bass Honey
Dazzle Room:
Ruko
USA DMC Champion 1996, also known for his work with Beck, The Crystal Method, Death Grips and Ministry, DJ Swamp is the inventor of the highly imitated skipproof scratch tool records that are still a staple in turntablism to this day. He has sold over 100,000 records completely independently and has scratching credits on over 100 million albums sold. He was also in the DJ documentary \"Scratch\" and the movie \"Clock Stoppers\".
d+b.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
