Church of Drum and Bass present

DJ SWAMP

Above DNA:

DJ Swamp

Jamal

Elevener -b2b- Louie

Bass Honey

Dazzle Room:

trew

Ruko

USA DMC Champion 1996, also known for his work with Beck, The Crystal Method, Death Grips and Ministry, DJ Swamp is the inventor of the highly imitated skipproof scratch tool records that are still a staple in turntablism to this day. He has sold over 100,000 records completely independently and has scratching credits on over 100 million albums sold. He was also in the DJ documentary \"Scratch\" and the movie \"Clock Stoppers\".

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-23d.html

Watch and listen:

DJ Swamp: Dmc: https://youtu.be/0KsQvPS1dWA

d+b.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.