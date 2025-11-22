DNA Lounge 40th Anniversary: Meat vs. Death Guild
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
DNA LOUNGE 40TH ANNIVERSARY: MEAT VS. DEATH GUILD
Main Room: Meat vs. Death Guild
Lounge: Turbo Drive
Above DNA: Live music, TBA!
Dazzle Room: 8bit SF
DNA Lounge celebrates its 40th anniversary with the return of Meat vs. Death Guild. Industrial beats, blood-splattered decor and gogo-dancers, and free BBQ meat. Adding the madness, Turbo Drive, and 8-bit SF will each be hosting a room at this 4-room Extravaganza!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-21.html
gothic. industrial. synthwave. chiptunes.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$20 limited advance;
$25 after;
$30 door.
