DNA LOUNGE 40TH ANNIVERSARY: MEAT VS. DEATH GUILD

Main Room: Meat vs. Death Guild

Lounge: Turbo Drive

Above DNA: Live music, TBA!

Dazzle Room: 8bit SF

DNA Lounge celebrates its 40th anniversary with the return of Meat vs. Death Guild. Industrial beats, blood-splattered decor and gogo-dancers, and free BBQ meat. Adding the madness, Turbo Drive, and 8-bit SF will each be hosting a room at this 4-room Extravaganza!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-21.html

gothic. industrial. synthwave. chiptunes.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$30 door.