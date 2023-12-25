DNA LOUNGE YULE LOG: 24 HOURS OF FIRE AND MUSIC

The club is closed tonight, but come warm yourself by our fire. And by fire I mean webcast. We will be playing footage of the DNA Lounge Yule Log for all of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 9pm to 9pm.

The original televised Yule Log, airing on NYC's WPIX in 1966, was a 17 second loop of 16mm film. They later remastered it to a whopping six minutes and three seconds. Ours is a bit longer than that.

Keep the fires buring with your donations! dnalounge.com/donate/

Watch and listen:

DNA Lounge Yule Log: https://youtu.be/koA37Cb3DxM

9pm - 9pm.

all ages.

free webcast!