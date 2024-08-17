Space Yacht & DNA Lounge present

DACK JANIELS

Main Room:

Dack Janiels

Blvnkspvce

John Gang

Tanner AKA Dack Janiels was born in the bay area of Northern California and raised on a strict diet of skateboarding. After discovering dubstep, Dack honed his production skills and set out to craft his own blend of music- gaining support from leading industry figures such as Excision, 12th Planet, & Subtronics- leading to placements on Nsd: Black Label, Bassrush, Subsidia, Disciple Round Table, & Rottun Records. Dack is also co-owner/founder of the 40oz Cult- a Los Angeles collective, a label imprint and merch line that also serves as a collective for producers, skateboarders, and artists.

trew

Kyle Jilbert, better known as the Northern California-based producer Blvnkspvce, has been establishing his name in the underground electronic music scene with his wildly diverse yet recognizable sounds since late 2019. His unique take on dubstep and house music has garnered the support from artists such as Subtronics, Funtcase, Codd Dubz, Modestep, and many more. With releases on Never Say Die: Black Label, Disciple: Round Table, Cyclops Recordings, Savage Society, 40oz Cult, and Odio, Blvnkspvce is quickly solidifying his name as an exciting up-and-coming act in the bass music scene.

John Gang is a collective of Bay Area DJs who do B2Bs and gained notoriety for their sets with Vital and at Wobbleland.

dubstep. bass. house.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$26 door.