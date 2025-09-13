Daft Punk Night

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

DAFT PUNK NIGHT

Main Room:

DJs TBA!

Get ready to dance all night to your favorite Daft Punk hits & deep cuts + Kavinsky, Justice, Giorgio Moroder, French electro, disco, indie-dance and more! 🤖

french disco. indie electronic. alternative electropop.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$12 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
