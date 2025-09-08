Dale Duro: Latin & Global Sounds

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

DALE DURO: LATIN & GLOBAL SOUNDS

Main Room:

Guapi

Baysik

Murcutian

Z Mo

Andy

Dale Duro is a high-energy dance party celebrating Latin and global club sounds. From reggaeton and dembow to dancehall, baile funk, and more, this night is all about heavy rhythms, bass-driven tracks, and non-stop movement. Come ready to sweat and let the music take control.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-08.html

reggaeton. afrobeat. cumbia. baile funk. dancehall. global.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Dale Duro: Latin & Global Sounds - 2025-08-09 06:30:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Dale Duro: Latin & Global Sounds - 2025-08-09 06:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Dale Duro: Latin & Global Sounds - 2025-08-09 06:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dale Duro: Latin & Global Sounds - 2025-08-09 06:30:00 ical