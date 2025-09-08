DALE DURO: LATIN & GLOBAL SOUNDS

Main Room:

Guapi

Baysik

Murcutian

Z Mo

Andy

Dale Duro is a high-energy dance party celebrating Latin and global club sounds. From reggaeton and dembow to dancehall, baile funk, and more, this night is all about heavy rhythms, bass-driven tracks, and non-stop movement. Come ready to sweat and let the music take control.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-08.html

reggaeton. afrobeat. cumbia. baile funk. dancehall. global.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.