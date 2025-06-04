Dale Duro: Latin & Global Sounds
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
DALE DURO: LATIN & GLOBAL SOUNDS
Main Room:
Z Mo
Wockie
Mare E Fresh
Lil Rav4
Dale Duro is a high-energy dance party celebrating Latin and global club sounds. From reggaeton and dembow to dancehall, baile funk, and more, this night is all about heavy rhythms, bass-driven tracks, and non-stop movement. Come ready to sweat and let the music take control.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/04-05.html
reggaeton. dembow. cumbia. baile funk. dancehall. global.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$13 after;
$20 door.
