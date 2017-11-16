Dance With The Dead & Gost

Performing live:

GOST -- https://www.facebook.com/gost1980s

DANCE WITH THE DEAD -- https://www.facebook.com/dancewiththedeadmusic

VECTOR HOLD -- https://www.facebook.com/vectorhold

With DJs:

Danny Delorean

Meikee Magnetic

Essentially, Dance With The Dead produce heavy electronic music with an emphasis on big riffs, arpeggiated synths and no vocals. The band have a remarkable talent for producing heavy songs with simple, catchy hooks. 'Invader', taken from the band's third album Near Dark is an excellent example of the band's formula; featuring soaring guitar solos and a simple, powerful lead riff. A powerful band with a strong formula and dedicated mindset, Dance With The Dead have already carved out a massive fanbase over three short years. The future is very bright for this electronic duo.

Coming quickly on the heels of the retro scene's overlords, GosT's unique blend of retro horror has finally hit full stride in his aggressively beautiful debut album. Slicing bass grooves as sharp-as-a-machete, wonderfully evolving atmospheres, and smooth analog melodies that may even convince the shyest kids to dance. This is part slasher film, part monster movie, part late-night danceclub desperation - with equal amounts of influence from 1980s horror films, 1990s black metal, and a touch of 2000s club electro - sometimes it allows you to breathe, sometimes it chokes you to death.

Follow Turbo Drive on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/turbodrive/ and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/turbodrivesf/

synthwave.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$16 advance;

$19 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1979088862304153/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/11-15.html

Watch and listen:

Gost: Arise: http://youtu.be/FFoPYw55C_c

Dance With The Dead: Thrasher: http://youtu.be/WY4tVtGlfyc

Vector Hold: Snake Plissken: http://youtu.be/RgA7vquCr8w