DARK SPARKLE: 25TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY PARTY

Main Room:

Sage

Miz Margo

Chat Noir

Bringing you \"The Darker Side of The 70's And 80's\" since their inception in 1999, Dark Sparkle returns to the main room of DNA Lounge for their 25th annual holiday party!

trew

While their sonic palette may have expanded over the years, you can always expect a unique mix of everything from goth to glam, new wave to punk, post-punk, electronics, esoterica, and that god damned rock 'n' roll!

Come to dance, come to hang out with friends, or simply find yourself a dark corner to bask in your holiday ennui. However you choose to celebrate, this is going to be a hell of a party!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-27.html

Watch and listen:

Dark Sparkle: https://youtu.be/b-qOMQJZnro

gothic. glam. new wave. post-punk.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$5 advance;

$10 door.