Dark Sparkle: Batcave vs. Blitz
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Above DNA:
Miz Margo
Chat Noir
Dazzle Room:
Sage
Zlaya
Dark Sparkle has provided a unique blend of glitter, glamour, and gloom to the Bay Area club scene since 1999! A mix of everything from goth to glam, new wave to punk, post-punk, electronics, esoterica, and that god damned rock 'n' roll!
Join DJs Miz Margo, Sage, Chat Noir, and guests first Fridays of every month!
This month in Above, DJs MizMargo and Chat noir pay tribute to legendary London nightclub the Batcave! Expect a deep dive into the foundational Glam, Goth and Deathrock favorites that helped define a generation!
In Dazzle, DJs Sage and Zlaya pay tribute to the club that helped launch the New Romantic movement, The Blitz! Expect to hear deep cuts alongside your favorite new romantic and wave classics all night!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-01d.html
Watch and listen:
Dark Sparkle: https://youtu.be/b-qOMQJZnro
gothic. glam. new wave. post-punk.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$5 advance;
$10 door.
https://www.facebook.com/darksparklesf
