DARK SPARKLE: BATCAVE VS. BLITZ

Above DNA:

Miz Margo

Chat Noir

Dazzle Room:

Sage

Zlaya

Dark Sparkle has provided a unique blend of glitter, glamour, and gloom to the Bay Area club scene since 1999! A mix of everything from goth to glam, new wave to punk, post-punk, electronics, esoterica, and that god damned rock 'n' roll!

trew

Join DJs Miz Margo, Sage, Chat Noir, and guests first Fridays of every month!

This month in Above, DJs MizMargo and Chat noir pay tribute to legendary London nightclub the Batcave! Expect a deep dive into the foundational Glam, Goth and Deathrock favorites that helped define a generation!

In Dazzle, DJs Sage and Zlaya pay tribute to the club that helped launch the New Romantic movement, The Blitz! Expect to hear deep cuts alongside your favorite new romantic and wave classics all night!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-01d.html

Watch and listen:

Dark Sparkle: https://youtu.be/b-qOMQJZnro

gothic. glam. new wave. post-punk.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$5 advance;

$10 door.

https://www.facebook.com/darksparklesf