DARK SPARKLE: DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE

Above DNA:

Sage

Miz Margo

Dazzle Room:

Chat Noir

Davey Bones

Now in their 25th year, Dark Sparkle has been bringing their unique brand of glitter, glamour, and gloom to the Bay Area club scene since 1999! A mix of everything from goth to glam, new wave to punk, post-punk, big band, electronics, and god damnned rock 'n' roll!

trew

Join DJs Sage, MizMargo Chat Noir, and guests first Fridays of every month!

This month in Dazzle we welcome guest DJ Davey Bones of The Hanging Garden / The Ink Bats, and pay tribute our patron saint and birthday boy David Bowie!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/01-05d.html

Watch and listen:

Dark Sparkle: https://youtu.be/b-qOMQJZnro

gothic. glam. new wave. post punk.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$5 advance;

$10 door.

