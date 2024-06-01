Dark Sparkle: David Bowie Tribute
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
DARK SPARKLE: DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE
Above DNA:
Sage
Miz Margo
Dazzle Room:
Chat Noir
Davey Bones
Now in their 25th year, Dark Sparkle has been bringing their unique brand of glitter, glamour, and gloom to the Bay Area club scene since 1999! A mix of everything from goth to glam, new wave to punk, post-punk, big band, electronics, and god damnned rock 'n' roll!
Join DJs Sage, MizMargo Chat Noir, and guests first Fridays of every month!
This month in Dazzle we welcome guest DJ Davey Bones of The Hanging Garden / The Ink Bats, and pay tribute our patron saint and birthday boy David Bowie!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/01-05d.html
Watch and listen:
Dark Sparkle: https://youtu.be/b-qOMQJZnro
gothic. glam. new wave. post punk.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$5 advance;
$10 door.
https://www.facebook.com/darksparklesf
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/845422860660066/
