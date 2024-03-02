Dark Sparkle: Marc Almond Tribute
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
DARK SPARKLE: MARC ALMOND TRIBUTE
Above DNA:
Miz Margo
Nako (Shutter / Popscene / Roderick's Chamber)
Dazzle Room:
Sage
Chat Noir
Now in their 25th year, Dark Sparkle has brought a unique blend of glitter, glamour, and gloom to the Bay Area club scene since 1999! A mix of everything from goth to glam, new wave to punk, post-punk, electronics, esoterica, and that god damned rock 'n' roll!
Join DJs Sage, Miz Margo, Chat Noir, and guests first Fridays of every month!
This month in Above we welcome guest DJ Nako and in Dazzle we celebrate DJ Chat Noir's birthday with a tribute to one of her favorite artists: Marc Almond!
Watch and listen:
Dark Sparkle: https://youtu.be/b-qOMQJZnro
gothic. glam. new wave. post-punk.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$5 advance;
$10 door.
