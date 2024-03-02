DARK SPARKLE: MARC ALMOND TRIBUTE

Above DNA:

Miz Margo

Nako (Shutter / Popscene / Roderick's Chamber)

Dazzle Room:

Sage

Chat Noir

Now in their 25th year, Dark Sparkle has brought a unique blend of glitter, glamour, and gloom to the Bay Area club scene since 1999! A mix of everything from goth to glam, new wave to punk, post-punk, electronics, esoterica, and that god damned rock 'n' roll!

trew

Join DJs Sage, Miz Margo, Chat Noir, and guests first Fridays of every month!

This month in Above we welcome guest DJ Nako and in Dazzle we celebrate DJ Chat Noir's birthday with a tribute to one of her favorite artists: Marc Almond!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/02-02d.html

Watch and listen:

Dark Sparkle: https://youtu.be/b-qOMQJZnro

gothic. glam. new wave. post-punk.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$5 advance;

$10 door.

https://www.facebook.com/darksparklesf