DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
DARK SPARKLE: UNKNOWN PLEASURES: DEEP CUTS AND OBSCURITIES
Above DNA:
Miz Margo
Joe Radio
Dazzle Room:
Sage
Chat Noir
Dark Sparkle has provided a unique blend of glitter, glamour, and gloom to the Bay Area club scene since 1999! A mix of everything from goth to glam, new wave to punk, post-punk, electronics, esoterica, and that god damned rock 'n' roll!
Join DJs Miz Margo, Sage, Chat Noir, and guests first Fridays of every month!
This month in Above, Miz Margo and guest DJ Joe Radio play your Dark Sparkle favorites!
In Dazzle, DJs Sage and Chat Noir present \"Unknown Pleasures.\" A deep dive into the best songs from our personal archives of deep cuts, obscurites, and forgotten artists across the dark alternative genres.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/04-05d.html
Watch and listen:
Dark Sparkle: https://youtu.be/b-qOMQJZnro
gothic. glam. new wave. post-punk.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$5 advance;
$10 door.
https://www.facebook.com/darksparklesf
