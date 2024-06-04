DARK SPARKLE: UNKNOWN PLEASURES: DEEP CUTS AND OBSCURITIES

Above DNA:

Miz Margo

Joe Radio

Dazzle Room:

Sage

Chat Noir

Dark Sparkle has provided a unique blend of glitter, glamour, and gloom to the Bay Area club scene since 1999! A mix of everything from goth to glam, new wave to punk, post-punk, electronics, esoterica, and that god damned rock 'n' roll!

Join DJs Miz Margo, Sage, Chat Noir, and guests first Fridays of every month!

This month in Above, Miz Margo and guest DJ Joe Radio play your Dark Sparkle favorites!

In Dazzle, DJs Sage and Chat Noir present \"Unknown Pleasures.\" A deep dive into the best songs from our personal archives of deep cuts, obscurites, and forgotten artists across the dark alternative genres.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/04-05d.html

Watch and listen:

Dark Sparkle: https://youtu.be/b-qOMQJZnro

gothic. glam. new wave. post-punk.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$5 advance;

$10 door.

https://www.facebook.com/darksparklesf