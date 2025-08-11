Dark Sparkle
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
DARK SPARKLE
Above DNA:
Miz Margo
Sage
Dazzle Room:
Chat Noir
Plus guests!
Dark Sparkle has provided a unique blend of glitter, glamour, and gloom to the Bay Area club scene since 1999! A mix of everything from goth to glam, new wave to punk, post-punk, electronics, esoterica, and that god damned rock 'n' roll!
Watch and listen:
Dark Sparkle: https://youtu.be/b-qOMQJZnro
gothic. glam. new wave. post-punk.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$5 advance;
$10 door.
