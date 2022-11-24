DARK SPARKLE

Main Room:

Sage

Miz Margo

Bringing you \"The Darker Side of The 70's And 80's\" since their inception in 1999, Dark Sparkle returns to DNA Lounge for their 23rd annual holiday party!

While the decades represented may have expanded over time, the sentiment remains the same.

trew

Expect music from the darkest corners of the musical vault. A unique mix of everything from goth to glam, new wave to punk, post-punk, big band, electronic, and good old rock 'n' roll.

Come to dance, come to hang out with friends, or simply find yourself a dark corner to foster that holiday ennui in. However you choose to celebrate, this is going to be a hell of a party

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-23.html

gothic. industrial.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$7 advance;

$7 < 10pm;

$10 after.