DARK SPARKLE

Above DNA:

Sage

Miz Margo

Dazzle Room: Club Séance

Chat Noir

Dire

Bringing you \"The Darker Side of The 70's And 80's\" since their inception in 1999, Dark Sparkle returns to DNA Lounge for their 24th annual holiday party!

Expect music from the darkest corners of the musical vault. A unique mix of everything from goth to glam, new wave to punk, post-punk, big band, electronic, and good old rock 'n' roll.

This year's sonic palette will be expanded even further by the eclectic underground sounds of Sacramento's Club Séance!

Come to dance, come to hang out with friends, or simply find yourself a dark corner to bask in your holiday ennui. However you choose to celebrate, this is going to be a hell of a party!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-22d.html

Watch and listen:

Dark Sparkle: https://youtu.be/b-qOMQJZnro

gothic. glam. new wave. post-punk.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$7 advance;

$7 < 10pm;

$10 after.