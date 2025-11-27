DARK SPARKLE VS. AFTER LIFE

Main Room: Dark Sparkle

Sage

Chat Noir

Miz Margo

Lounge: After Life

Starr Noir

Plastic Disease

Since 1999 Dark Sparkle has provided a unique mix of everything from goth to glam, new wave to punk, post-punk, electronics, darkwave, esoterica, and the darker side of rock n roll. In addition to the classics, expect a focus on new, underplayed, or otherwise forgotten dark music that deserves rediscovery.

This will be our 26th Annual Holiday Party! Dress up to the Nines, polish your dancing shoes and let's get Dark & Sparkly with our chosen fam, as we usher in the holiday season! We couldn't let tradition pass us by, so this year we're teaming up for a night to remember with 2 clubs under One roof!

Dark Sparkle will be joined by After Life, up in the Lounge. Featuring Dark and Hard electronic beats all night long. Anywhere from driving dark techno, industrial bass to darkwave & witch house.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-26.html

Watch and listen:

Dark Sparkle: https://youtu.be/b-qOMQJZnro

After Life: https://youtu.be/rb5Zlh9B9KU

gothic. glam. darkwave. post punk. dark techno.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 door.