Performing Live:

DARKEST HOUR -- https://www.facebook.com/darkesthourdudes

WARBRINGER -- https://www.facebook.com/warbringermusic

EX MORTUS -- https://www.facebook.com/exmortusofficial

Darkest Hour is a bastard child born out of the punk, metal and hardcore movement of the mid 1990s. Hailing from Washington D.C, the birthplace of \"Hardcore\", they combine the passion, energy of hardcore with the style, speed and fury of melodic, thrash, speed and Swedish Death Metal. Darkest Hour not only defined the sound of the new wave of American metal of the 1990s, simultaneously giving both the metal and hardcore punk world a much needed revitalization but also forged a sound that has become synonymous with all modern metal.

metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$18 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/12-03.html

Watch and listen:

Darkest Hour: Love As a Weapon: http://youtu.be/l5wSexIGURs

Warbringer: Remain Violent: http://youtu.be/nGl-RT7KX7g

Ex Mortus: Let Us Roam: http://youtu.be/NbDcPQb3q1U