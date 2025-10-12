Performing Live:

DAWN OF ASHES

ANTANIA

SOCIAL ABYSS

NPMN

With DJ:

Noivad

Dawn of Ashes was founded in Los Angeles by Kristof Bathory at the turn of the millennium, the group moniker he chose suggestive of \"the beginning of the end.\" Emerging from the industrial and aggrotech genres before expanding into the blackened metal and extreme industrial scenes, Bathory and his band have been a relentless force ever since, evolving and redefining the boundaries of extreme music for over two decades. Their forthcoming new album Infecting The Scars sees Bathory return Dawn of Ashes to its aggrotech roots while pushing forward with a new level of intensity and maturity. It marks a rebirth, fusing the raw, unfiltered aggression of the past with a refined and evolved sound. Lyrically and sonically, it reaches a level where the songs are no longer merely anthems of destruction, but rather an exploration of psychological horror, inner demons and the scars left behind by life's most brutal moments.

Antania is a California-based, genre-defying musical project known for its unique blend of blackened bass music, combining death metal, doom, industrial, and experimental electronic sounds, characterized by heavy low-end frequencies and electronic brutality without traditional stringed instruments or samples, creating a sound called \"Aggrotech Death Metal\" or \"Doom Bass\". Core members Dr. Luna and Kali Mortem create music inspired by true crime and real violence. Crushing bass, mechanical rhythms, industrial precision, and death metal aggression, achieved solely with synthesizers and distortion, establishing themselves as innovators in extreme music with influences from Ministry and Slayer.

Social Abyss, is a solo project, that blends decades of musical rebellion into a forward-thinking sound. From the experimental fringes of underground industrial, cyberpunk, techno and goth dance music. With pulsating beats, shadowy atmospheres, and electronic soundscapes that merge the past with the future, Social Abyss pushes the boundaries of alternative music