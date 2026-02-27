Day Walkers: 90s-to-Now Day Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
DAY WALKERS: 90S-TO-NOW DAY PARTY
Above DNA: Pop and dance anthems
Whataboutprom
Starr Noir
Dazzle Room: Darkwave, industrial and dark techno
Bit
Cole Grey
Gogo Dancing and Drag numbers with:
Pony Bambino
...and special guest, TBA
Do you miss the party days of yore, but now you struggle to stay up past 10:00pm? Or did you miss it completely and wish you could have been there, when the dance floors were packed to nonstop bangers? Well, we're bringing a daytime party to DNA with two dance floors of music from the 90's to today:
So grab your besties, join us on the dance floor, and get back home to sleep at a reasonable hour!
Plus! We Celebrate Whataboutprom's (Heather's) Birthday!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-29c.html
Watch and listen:
Pony Bambino: https://youtu.be/Q0xSOh38PWs
90s. 00s. pop. alternative. industrial. darkwave.
3pm - 8pm.
21+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
Info
credits