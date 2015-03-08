Daylight Savings Time Starts

<p>Turn your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.<br />

Sunday, March 8, 2015, <strong>2:00:00 AM</strong> clocks are turned <strong>forward</strong> 1 hour to<br />

Sunday, March 8, 2015, <strong>3:00:00 AM</strong> local daylight time instead</p>

<p>Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later on Mar 8, 2015 than the day before. There will be <a title='See sunrise and sunset in Vancouver in March 2015' href='http://www.timeanddate.com/sun/canada/vancouver?month=3&year=2015'>more light in the evening</a>.</p>