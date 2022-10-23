Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

DEAD! A MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE HALLOWEEN SCREAM-ALONG

With DJs:

Christian Crucifixx

Tony Pitkin

Featuring performances by:

Kelsey Renee

trew

Vita St. Venom

Come one, come all to this tragic affair...

Dance, mosh, cry, rage, and scream-along at this immersive Halloween Emo Night paying tribute to the music of My Chemical Romance, plus hear more Emo and Pop-Punk anthems by Panic! at the Disco, Fall Out Boy, Blink-182, Taking Back Sunday, Green Day, Paramore, The Used, All Time Low, Afi, Sum 41, Offspring, Yellowcard, Weezer, Boys Like Girls, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, All-American Rejects, Mayday Parade, Cute is What We Aim For, Good Charlotte, Metro Station, Fountains of Wayne, Jimmy Eat World, 3OH!3, Motion City Soundtrack, We The Kings, Linkin Park, New Found Glory, Coheed and Cambria, and more!

Experience:

• My Chemical Romance video projections

• Dark Halloween & Mcr inspired decorations

• Emo burlesque

• Take a photo with My Chemical Romance standees

• Balloons galore

• And other Emotastic surprises!

Your Attire:

• Full Out Emo And Punk! if you feel like it!

• Eyeliner, dyed hair, lots of black!

• Hot Topic!

• Halloween inspired

• Black Parade band jackets

• Dress like your favorite MySpace background!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/10-22.html

emo. pop punk.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.